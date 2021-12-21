Pct. 4: Motorcycle rider dies after being thrown from bike during crash with SUV

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says the driver of the SUV ran a red light at the intersection.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A motorcycle rider died after he was thrown from his bike during a crash with an SUV in northwest Harris County late Monday night.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Louetta and Stuebner Airline.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said the female driver of the SUV struck the motorcycle at the intersection. The rider was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the driver of the SUV ran a red light at the intersection as she was heading east on Louetta. She is cooperating with the investigation.

The DA’s Office will determine if any charges will be filed in the incident following her evaluation and a reconstruction of the crash.