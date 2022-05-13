Woman dies after being trapped in house fire in north Harris County home, officials say

Investigators said there was another victim, a man who was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Fire officials are investigating a house fire that they say took the life of an elderly woman early Friday.

This happened just after 2 a.m. at a two-story home in the 13900 block of Honey Bee Court in north Harris County.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said several fire crews, including Westfield Fire Department, worked to put out the hot spots.

Officials said fire crews arrived at the scene to find heavy flames coming from the first floor of the home. It was reported there was one person trapped inside.

The fire then spread to the second floor. A woman did not escape the home and died inside, fire officials said.

They are still working to find out what caused the fire.