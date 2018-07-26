HOUSTON - The family of a man reported missing is asking for the public's help in finding him.

Alfred Robertson, 71, was last seen on July 14 around 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Beechnut Street. He was seen at an assisted living facility wearing a gray shirt and blue pants.

Robertson is described as a black man with a medium complexion, gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9" and weighs 140 lbs.

His family says they have checked every hospital and are handing out fliers in hopes of finding him.

His niece Kourtney Tapnio says he is a veteran who served two tours in Vietnam.

If anyone has any information about Robertson's whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

Kourtney Tapnio

© 2018 KHOU