Power will be shut off for Entergy customers on Bolivar Peninsula Thursday

The power is expected to be shut off at 6 p.m. for an estimated four hours so crews can perform emergency maintenance.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Entergy customers on Bolivar Peninsula will experience a power outage Thursday, the energy company announced.

The outage is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will last an estimated four hours.

Entergy said it will be performing emergency maintenance and the outage is required for the safety of its crews.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and understand the challenges of service interruptions, especially when customers have limited time to prepare," the company wrote in a statement.

Entergy customers can check outages in their area here.