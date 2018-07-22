HOUSTON -- In all this heat, a breath of fresh air for one east Houston family.

For almost a year, the Aguilar family had been saving up to buy a brand new central AC system after theirs went out, but then Harvey came to town and inside their home.

The lights are off, the window units are on, and the ceiling fans are just trying to do their part.

“The stove, I don’t use the stove during the day," Steven Aguilar said. “We put up room darkening curtains.”

But there’s only so much that can be done without AC.

“Whatever we can just to try to keep it cooler here in the house," Aguilar said.

It’s been this way since their system went out two years ago.

“You try to save up for it, but I had to scramble to get some window units, and there’s money right there," Aguilar said.

But the money they have now is going to fix whatever Harvey broke, buying new sheet rock, flooring and furniture.

That AC unit is last on the list.

“My main concern was my mom, making sure that she doesn’t overheat," Aguilar said.

It’s been hard especially with 75-year-old Juanita, battling dementia.

But the help Steven Aguilar asked for weeks ago, the help he’d never thought he’d get, arrived Saturday in the form of Orlando Rodriguez and ARS Rescue Rooter.

“Today, we’re actually giving them a whole AC system," Rodriguez, Sales Manager for ARS Rescue Rooter, said. Especially for people in hardship, this is one way we can give back to the community.”

And now, their front lawn is a mess. Their old ac unit is tossed out while the new one is put in absolutely free.

“I really thought it was going to be awhile before we got it fixed," Aguilar said. “It’s not like it’s something small, this is something major."

But it’s the most beautiful mess they’ve ever seen because tonight for the first time in a long time, they’re closing their eyes in comfort.

“That’s going to improve the quality of life for her here you know," Aguilar said. “I cant even put into words how great this is.”

