Driver struck, killed after getting out of wrecked car on I-10

The freeway was closed for more than four hours during the investigation.

HOUSTON — The I-10 East Freeway’s eastbound lanes were closed for several hours early Wednesday after a deadly incident.

Investigators believe a driver lost control of their car and stopped, getting out to check on damage to their vehicle.

Another driver stopped and advised the other driver should get back in their car. That’s when another vehicle heading eastbound couldn’t stop in time and struck the person in the roadway.

The impact killed the pedestrian and crushed the front of the car.

The driver involved and the first witness to the scene both stayed to speak with police.

The investigation is still ongoing.