Speeding driver goes airborne, crashes through roof of beauty salon in northeast Houston

The driver was trapped in the car, but firefighters managed to get them out and they are expected to survive.

HOUSTON — Houston police and firefighters responded to a major crash early Friday morning that sent a driver to the hospital and destroyed a beauty salon.

The crash was reported before 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of Tidwell.

A witness tells KHOU 11 News she was opening her business nearby at the time of the crash. She said she could hear the speeding car, possibly going 100 mph, when the driver tried to make a turn and crashed.

The vehicle went airborne and crashed through the roof of a beauty salon, crushing the building and trapping the driver inside.

Firefighters helped to free the driver from the car, a black sedan.

He or she was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police at the scene said.