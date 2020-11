There were no other passengers in the vehicle. This crash scene is still under investigation.

HUMBLE, Texas — A driver was found dead inside of a burning vehicle overnight.

This happened at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of FM 1960.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, only identified as a man, was traveling westbound on FM 1960 when it appeared he lost control and crashed into a utility pole. The vehicle then caught fire.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

This scene is still under investigation.

Check back for updates.