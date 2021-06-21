Driver and passenger ejected from car during deadly race on Southwest Freeway, police say

HPD said the passenger died at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver remains hospitalized in critical condition. She faces criminal charges.

HOUSTON — A race on the Southwest Freeway ended in a deadly crash over the weekend, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said one of the alleged racers and a passenger were both ejected from the vehicle after crashing about 11:20 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 59 near Hilcroft Avenue.

Police said the 20-year-old woman, who was driving a black Kia Stinger, remains hospitalized in critical condition Monday.

HPD believes the Kia went out of its lane during the race, crashed into the other racer's vehicle and then hit a concrete barrier.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Paramedics took the Kia driver to Ben Taub Hospital. She is charged with racing causing death.

HPD said the other driver, identified as a 19-year-old behind the wheel of a silver Dodge Challenger, left the scene without rendering aid. However, investigators said he eventually returned to the scene with family members.

He is now charged with failure to stop and render aid as well as racing causing death. Police said he was not injured.

HPD said the case is still under investigation.