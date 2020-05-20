Deadly head-on crash shuts down highway west of Montgomery High School

MONTGOMERY, Texas — A head-on crash killed one person and critically injured another on Highway 105 in Montgomery, Texas DPS troopers reported early Wednesday.
The crash was reported at Pooles Road, just west of Montgomery High School, around 7 a.m.
Troopers said as of 9:45 a.m. Highway 105 remained closed in both directions, and drivers should avoid the area.
Further details about the incident and the victims were not immediately released.
Photos from DPS showed the crash involved at least two vehicles. a large truck and a full-size pickup that appeared to hit head-on. The cab area of the pickup, a gray or silver Chevrolet, was completely destroyed.
