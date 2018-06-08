HUMBLE, Texas — An Humble-area woman believes she received a couple of signs from heaven over the weekend.

She was taking photos of her home when she noticed the shape of an angel in her curtains.

The woman, who asked us not to use her name, said she’s getting ready to lease the home she’s owned for 30 years.

She was nervous about it until she saw the angel.

“I am praying for the perfect tenant,” she told KHOU 11. The woman believes the angel and a double rainbow over the weekend were signs that everything is going to be OK.

An Humble-area woman believes she received a couple of signs from heaven over the weekend. One was this double rainbow.

