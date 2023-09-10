Massive 28-foot mum on display at Dickinson High School

The massive mum is there all week ahead of this weekend's homecoming game.

DICKINSON, Texas — There are homecoming mums…and then there are HOMECOMING MUMS!

Check out the mum-entous creation from students and staff at Dickinson High School. One mum measured 28 feet in length! It was designed and created by the school’s floral design teacher and students.

They said in their Facebook post that it takes a village and it certainly did in this case. According to the school, there were 52 advanced floral design students, as well as student volunteers, three floral design teachers, one soil science teacher, two agricultural mechanic teachers and even the school’s principal, her administrative assistant and the assistant principal!

You can see them all in action in photos in this post from the Dickinson High School FFA.

They say "Go Big or Go Home" The Gator Blooms’ Advanced Floral Design students went BIG. And then they went BIGGER! And... Posted by Dickinson FFA on Friday, October 6, 2023

The mum is hanging at Dickinson High School for the entire week ahead of their homecoming game on Oct. 13.

Want know more about how mums became a Texas tradition?

KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith took a look at the history of mums and the big business they've become. Learn about the Texas-sized tradition in the video below!