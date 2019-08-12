HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are on a roll, coming off what might be their biggest win of the season last weekend. Houston is 8-4, having just beaten the New England Patriots.

Denver comes into today's game 4-8 with a rookie quarterback.

Below is a running account of today's game.

Third quarter

It started out with Denver striking quickly.

But Houston struck back with a Watson to Hopkins scoring strike.

Second quarter

Drew Lock continues to pick apart the Texans. This is what made it 21-0 Broncos.

The Texans got on the scoreboard with a Ka'imi Fairbairn 54-yard field goal

Another Drew Lock touchdown pass put Denver up 31-3 on Houston.

First quarter

Denver struck first with rookie quarterback Drew Lock leading the Broncos down the field, capping it with this 14-yard scoring strike.

Then a Texans fumble was taken all the way back for a Denver touchdown, with former Texan Kareem Jackson running it in.