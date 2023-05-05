LIVE: Fire at Shell chemical plant in Deer Park contained, sheriff says

The fire started around 2:54 p.m. at the facility near Beltway 8 and SH 225. All employees were evacuated and accounted for.

DEER PARK, Texas — A large fire at a Shell chemical plant in Deer Park is contained and diminishing, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said five contractors were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. He said the fire started as "a heat exchange between two heavy gas oils." No serious injuries were reported.

Update: I’m at the scene. Preliminary info: No off-site impact. There was no explosion, it was a fire. A heat exchange between two heavy gas oils. Fire is diminishing and contained. The product is being depressurized. Visible flares are there to relieve pressure. 5 contractors https://t.co/LUvxW3Xl3i — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 5, 2023

Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia issued the following statement on the fire at around 4:43 p.m.:

“My office has been in touch with the Office of Emergency Management, and we have also personally spoken with the plant manager at the facility that has been burning. In addition, the Fire Marshal and Harris County Pollution Control are on site, and we’ve been assured that the situation is under control. All employees at the facility have been accounted for. We urge people to avoid the area to make room for emergency response. There is no shelter-in-place currently in effect.

"Our CAMP (Community Air Monitoring Program) dashboard is operational, and we expect air quality data to start rolling in shortly. Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC) will provide additional guidance on air quality as needed. As we learn more, we will be sure to share those updates.

"We don’t know the cause of the fire, but a Harris County Fire Marshal investigation will begin as soon as the fire is out. Pollution Control will also remain in the area to continue air monitoring in the days ahead.”

Shell issued the following statement at 4:08 p.m.:

"This is the Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park. We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units. The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community from this incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has deployed air monitoring resources to the area in response to the fire.

TCEQ staff are responding to the industrial fire in Deer Park, TX and have deployed air monitoring assets from the Houston, Beaumont, and Austin offices to support local response. pic.twitter.com/BKxw9LEErv — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) May 5, 2023

The City of Deer Park confirmed to KHOU that there is no shelter-in-place order as of 4:22 p.m. The city said they are staying in communication with Shell as air quality monitoring is being done.

Update: At this time, Shell Deer Park is advising that a Shelter-In-Place is not neccesary, at this time. At information arises, we will provide updates to social media accounts and the City of Deer Park website at https://t.co/sfYtNML6Vb pic.twitter.com/KZvDtbYsR7 — City of Deer Park (@DEERPARKTXGOV) May 5, 2023

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the county fire marshal's office is leading response efforts. Multiple agencies are responding to the incident.

Our partners @hcfmo will be lead. Unified Command is being established, with multi-agency response. #HouNews https://t.co/VNvdV8KPqg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 5, 2023

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said they are monitoring the situation and don't expect any impacts from the fire in the city.

#Monitoring | OEM is actively monitoring the fire north of SH-225 in Deer Park. We are in contact with Deer Park OEM. No impacts are expected to La Porte due to windspeed and direction. Wind direction will remain relatively the same through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kRtLZuWNeB — La Porte Office of Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) May 5, 2023

Deer Park ISD said officials have not called for a shelter-in-place order because wind is blowing the smoke away from the schools. Dismissal will take place regularly.

The District has received reports of a fire at a facility north of State Highway 225. Emergency officials have not called for a Shelter in Place because the wind is blowing away from our schools. School dismissal is taking place according to the regular schedule. — Deer Park ISD (@DPISD) May 5, 2023

Here is a map of the area:

According to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul, a plume of smoke from the fire was visible on radar.

Chemical plant fire smoke plume visible on Radar.@NWSHouston



Southerly winds dispersing plume to the north/northeast



Winds are light allowing most of plume to stay elevated for now.#khou11 pic.twitter.com/7xIjZ1FKan — david paul (@DavidPaulKHOU) May 5, 2023