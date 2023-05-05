LIVE: Fire at Shell chemical plant in Deer Park contained, sheriff says

DEER PARK, Texas — A large fire at a Shell chemical plant in Deer Park is contained and diminishing, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Gonzalez said five contractors were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. He said the fire started as "a heat exchange between two heavy gas oils." No serious injuries were reported.
The fire started around 2:54 p.m. at the facility near Beltway 8 and SH 225. All employees were evacuated and accounted for.
Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia issued the following statement on the fire at around 4:43 p.m.:
“My office has been in touch with the Office of Emergency Management, and we have also personally spoken with the plant manager at the facility that has been burning. In addition, the Fire Marshal and Harris County Pollution Control are on site, and we’ve been assured that the situation is under control. All employees at the facility have been accounted for. We urge people to avoid the area to make room for emergency response. There is no shelter-in-place currently in effect.
"Our CAMP (Community Air Monitoring Program) dashboard is operational, and we expect air quality data to start rolling in shortly. Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC) will provide additional guidance on air quality as needed. As we learn more, we will be sure to share those updates.
"We don’t know the cause of the fire, but a Harris County Fire Marshal investigation will begin as soon as the fire is out. Pollution Control will also remain in the area to continue air monitoring in the days ahead.”
Shell issued the following statement at 4:08 p.m.:
"This is the Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park. We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units. The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community from this incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has deployed air monitoring resources to the area in response to the fire.
The City of Deer Park confirmed to KHOU that there is no shelter-in-place order as of 4:22 p.m. The city said they are staying in communication with Shell as air quality monitoring is being done.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the county fire marshal's office is leading response efforts. Multiple agencies are responding to the incident.
The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said they are monitoring the situation and don't expect any impacts from the fire in the city.
Deer Park ISD said officials have not called for a shelter-in-place order because wind is blowing the smoke away from the schools. Dismissal will take place regularly.
Here is a map of the area:
According to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul, a plume of smoke from the fire was visible on radar.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.