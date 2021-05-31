HCSO: 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at downtown Houston night club

Investigators said several off-duty deputies were working an extra security job when the suspect opened fire on someone.

HOUSTON — At least two people are dead and two others were injured after a shooting early Monday at a nightclub in downtown Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted at 3:09 a.m. about the incident at Clé night club at 2301 Main Street.

Gonzalez said several off-duty sheriff deputies were working an extra security job when a man began firing several shots, targeting someone.

Investigators said at least one deputy fired shots at the suspect, possibly hitting him.

Several off-duty @HCSOTexas deputies were working security at the CLE night club located at 2301 Main. Preliminary info: one male began firing shots inside the club towards other persons. At least one deputy fired shots at the suspected shooter, possibly striking him. Two pic.twitter.com/EZczdjn0Pv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 31, 2021

HPD is taking the lead on the investigation. Chief Troy Finner early Monday morning about the scene.

“At least one deputy saw a male shooting toward the crowd. The deputy engaged, discharged, struck at least one male. I can tell you right now, it’s a difficult scene, a lot of moving parts," he said. "We’re still in the early stages of it. We have two males dead inside, two male transported to the hospital. One critical, one stable.”

Media briefing with @houstonpolice on shooting at Cle night club at 2301 Main in Midtown #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ePaqkOlP1S — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 31, 2021

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, one of those killed may have been the suspect.

The other victims were taken to the hospital, where their current condition is unknown.

No deputies were injured.

This is a developing story.