2 dead in rollover crash in La Marque, officials say

Officials said a truck was speeding on FM 1465 when it sideswiped another car, lost control and flipped in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

LA MARQUE, Texas — Two people were killed Saturday in a rollover crash in La Marque, police said.

According to authorities, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along FM 1765 near Texas Avenue and the Gulf Freeway.

Officials said a truck was speeding on FM 1465 when it sideswiped another car, lost control, and flipped in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

Both passengers in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators. Two other people were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Police said they believe the truck's speed along with slick roads appears to be what led to the crash.

