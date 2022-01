Another resident was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, fire officials said.

HOUSTON — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire in the Third Ward late Tuesday night.

This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at a home on the corner of Nagle and Francis near Holman.

The Houston Fire Department said fire crews found two people and a dog inside the home. One of the residents and the dog died at the scene.

The other resident was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.