2 killed, 3 hurt after wrong-way driver crashes on I-69 in Sugar Land, police say

A man and two children were taken to the hospital following the crash and are expected to survive.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police say two people are dead after an early morning crash on the Southwest Freeway.

According to police, two people in a Toyota were going the wrong way on the southbound lanes of I-69 near Highway 90.

Police said the Toyota was going at a high rate of speed when it hit a man driving a Chevy with two children inside. The driver and passenger in the Toyota died at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Meanwhile, police said the man and one of the children were flown to the hospital in critical condition. They are expected to survive. The other child was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition but was also expected to survive.

The freeway was shut down for several hours Sunday morning as police investigated and has since reopened.

