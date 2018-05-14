SUGAR LAND, Texas – Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart announced they will share the stage on an exclusive, limited run of shows this June, including two performances in Sugar Land.

The comedic pair will appear at the Smart Financial Center on June 21 and 22.

The seven-date outing will also hit Boston, and El Paso, and will bring the two legends together for the first time since August 2017, when they performed at Radio City Music Hall.

In an effort to ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans rather than scalpers or bots, all tickets for the run of shows will be sold through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform.

Registration for Verified Fan will be available here beginning, Monday, May 14 at 9 a.m. through Wednesday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

Tickets for registered fans only will go on sale beginning Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time, while limited supplies last.

DAVE CHAPPELLE AND JON STEWART DATES

June 11 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

June 12 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

June 13 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

June 21 – Sugar Land – Smart Financial Center

June 22 – Sugar Land – Smart Financial Center

June 23 – El Paso, Texas – Chavez Theatre

June 24 – El Paso, Texas – Chavez Theatre

