Dallas Museum of Art closed until further notice due to threat

The museum shared the message on social media asking people not to visit at this time.

DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) announced on Sunday that the museum and garage will be closed temporarily.

The museum posted on social media that it'll be closed until further notice. For now, they ask that no one visit the DMA.

A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage. Dallas police have since been alerted.

"We currently have the building and garage closed until we can be certain our patrons, staff and community are safe," they said.

No other information is available at this time.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE 🚨



The Museum and garage will be closed today until further notice. Please do not visit the DMA at this time and check back here for updates. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon. pic.twitter.com/0AUTDWkUhs — Dallas Museum of Art (@DallasMuseumArt) December 4, 2022