Dormant for over a decade, the Daisetta sinkhole is growing again

DAISETTA, Texas — In May 2008, a sinkhole in Daisetta swallowed tractors, trees and equipment.

Now, in 2023, officials said it's growing.

According to Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller, the sinkhole has grown more toward the south of the property on which it lies.

According to Hergemueller, the City of Daisetta recently reached out to a geologist and other groups to help monitor the sinkhole.

Growing again

According to Bluebonnet News, the sinkhole started growing again on Sunday afternoon.

"It now is threatening more structures and equipment at DeLoach Oil and Gas Waste Well, located on the west side of FM 770 in Daisetta," the news site reported.

A building near the sinkhole is losing its foundation and four large storage tanks, holding what's believed to be sodium silicate, are also on unstable ground, Bluebonnet News reported. Hergemueller told the property owner that the chemicals need to be pumped out and removed from the property.

Daisetta Mayor Eric Thaxton told Bluebonnet News that a citizen heard cracking noises around the sinkhole.

What caused the sinkhole?

Some experts said they think saltwater that was stored underground after being used in oil production caused a salt dome to crumble.

Where is the sinkhole?

The sinkhole is about 100 feet west of FM 770 in north Daisetta.

How big is the sinkhole?

Hergemueller estimated that it's about 5 acres in size.

According to Bluebonnet News, the sinkhole was about 60 feet deep in 2008 and is now believed to be about 150 feet deep.