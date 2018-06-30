TOMBALL - An officer is recovering in the hospital following surgery after he was involved in a major accident Saturday afternoon.

The Tomball Police Department said Cy-Fair ISD Police Officer Marvin Harris was working a funeral procession when he was struck by a car on the 400 block of E. Main in Tomball.

He was flown to the Medical Center after the crash.

Harris was riding a motorcycle during the accident, according to Cy-Fair ISD. He will need physical therapy to walk again.

We've learned from the school district Harris shattered his pelvis and tore a ligament in his hand.

Harris, who is normally assigned to Thornton Middle School, is still hospitalized and there is no word yet on when his physical therapy will begin.

The school district released the following statement Sunday morning:

CFISD Police Officer Marvin Harris is recovering after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries that required surgery following an accident in Tomball on June 30. Thank you to the Tomball Police Department, Northwest EMS, Life Flight and Memorial Hermann Medical Center for the care they showed to our officer. The CFPD joins Officer Harris’s family in praying for a full and speedy recovery.

The driver was cited for failing to yield, according to authorities.

