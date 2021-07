Houston police said a group of protesters was making their way to City Hall when they caused several disruptions on Southwest Houston freeways.

HOUSTON — A group of protesters caused traffic issues on Southwest Houston highways on Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities said to expect delays in the area as the main lanes of the Southwest Freeway and the West Loop could be impacted.

Police said the group was in support of #cubaSOS and was making its way to City Hall.

According to Houston TranStar, the protesters exited at 610 and Bellaire en route downtown.