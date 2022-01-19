Crosby ISD issues statement after three teens found dead on Tuesday

Two of the teens are related while the third appears to be a friend or acquaintance.

CROSBY, Texas — A community is in shock after three teens were found dead in a house in the Crosby area on Tuesday.

Crosby ISD issued a statement Wednesday regarding the deaths:

"Crosby ISD has a heavy heart today. We are saddened by the tragedy that unfolded last night in our Crosby community. Although we don’t know all the details right now, we do know three young lives ended suddenly.

"The names of the teenagers have not been released. We do not know if they were Crosby ISD students. We will not give any information on speculation of names. We’ll wait patiently for law enforcement to complete their investigation. In the meantime, we have dispatched the district’s team of counselors throughout our schools for anyone who may need to speak with them, as situations like these can cause certain emotions to arise in us and require a little extra support.

"The Crosby community is a tight-knit family… we are strong and resilient. We will continue to pray for our community as we move forward with resolve to be a comfort to one another."

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez suggested the incident could be a double-murder suicide. He said the bodies did show signs of trauma and a gun was found at the scene.

"Anytime there's a child involved ... at the end of the day, we are all parents in some way and connected to young people," Gonzalez said. "It's extremely difficult when we are talking about young people."

Gonzalez said there appear to be two 17-year-old girls and one 15-year-old boy. Two of the teens are related while the third appears to be a friend or acquaintance.

"It's really surprising to see something like this happen out here to one of us," neighbor David Givans said. "It's a close community for the most part. We all watch out for each other."

Investigators are still working to understand why this incident happened.