Crash sends Seabrook police officer to the hospital

SEABROOK, Texas — An officer with the Seabrook Police Department was taken to the hospital after getting struck at an intersection late Thursday.
The crash was reported after 10 p.m. on NASA Parkway at Highway 146.
The officer’s patrol SUV was struck so hard, they were trapped in the wreckage. They are expected to survive their injuries.
The driver and the passenger of the other vehicle involved were seen getting checked out by paramedics.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but at this time no names or charges have been released. The department is expected to release more information on Friday.
