Boy on bicycle hit, killed by car in crosswalk in Cinco Ranch area, deputies say

Parents with students at Creech will need to access the school from the north, the constable said.

This happened at 6:46 a.m. at Mason Road and Cinco Park. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the boy was riding his bike and began crossing the street in a crosswalk when he was hit by a car.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

Mason Road is closed in both directions.

Parents with students at Creech will need to access the school from the north, the constable said.

KHOU 11 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.