'Everything is gone' | Third Ward property prepped to house at-risk youths targeted by thieves

HOUSTON — A local nonprofit group that houses at-risk youth said it's out tens of thousands of dollars after thieves targeted one of its Third Ward properties.

The Covenant House Texas said the thieves took appliances and furniture from a place that was getting ready to house more than a dozen people.

"Dishwashers, washers, dryers, TVs, stoves, sinks, hot water heaters, all the AC units ... everything is gone," Leslie Bourne said.

Bourne is the executive director for Covenant House and now, they're asking the community to rally behind them.

The thieves broke into the duplexes and took everything.

"It's a mix of feelings. I'm in the anger stage right now. When we first saw it, I was in the shock stage," Bourne said.

The duplexes were being prepared to house some of their clients. The thieves cleared out everything they could grab. They even flooded some of the units.

They got in by kicking in the doors to several units. Bourne said the damage is expected to cost about $80,000 to $100,000 to repair.

"This is all materialistic. It's really set us back, but we can replace things. We have 16 youths that don't have a place to go. That's what's really upsetting to us," Bourne said.

The need to get the damaged units back up and running is greater now than ever.

"We're completely full. We're running a waiting list of about 45 youth a night," Bourne said. "We don't have another place right now to put anyone. It's quite a setback for us."

Christian, 24, has been staying at a Covenant House Texas home since last November.

"I did past stuff ... everyone done their dirt," he said.

He said the program provided him with a brighter future

"A lot of lessons have been learned here. Actually, I appreciate their lessons," he said.

