Courtney Clenney, 25, who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on Instagram, was arrested and charged of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Miami on April 3, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Clenney was arrested in Hawaii.

The family of a slain North Texas man is suing the woman who was arrested and accused of stabbing and killing him in Miami in April 2022.

Courtney Clenney, a 26-year-old OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer, was arrested in Hawaii in August 2022 and charged with her with stabbing her 27-year-old boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, who is from Plano. Clenney's lawyer, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald she’d been in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder

Now, Obumseli's father, Chio Obumseli of Richardson, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clenney, the owners of the high-rise building where the altercation occurred and the exclusive property's management and security companies.

The lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County, Fla., alleges Clenney failed to "maintain the subject premises in a safe and danger-free manner" and claims she was negligent in that "an atmosphere was created at subject building that facilitated the commission of crimes against persons."

Chio Obumseli, as the representative of Christian Obumseli's estate, is suing for the cost of his "medical care and funeral arrangements," loss of future income and his family's pain and suffering.

Clenney's lawyers have argued that she was a victim of domestic violence and acted in self-defense.

Clenney's next hearing is slated for May 9 in Miami-Dade criminal court, according to an online docket. She faces a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, according to the Herald's report.