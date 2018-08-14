HOUSTON – A construction crew, working on an old railroad trestle near downtown, found a man’s body floating in Buffalo Bayou Tuesday afternoon.

The workers discovered the man just before 2 p.m.

The Houston Police Department said it would take some time to figure out if the body showed any signs of foul play.

A dive team is working to get the body of the water. Homicide detectives are on scene investigating.

It’s not clear how long the man’s body was in the bayou or where the body went into the bayou.

