CONROE – A 54-year-old man from Spring is dead after his kayak flipped in Lake Conroe Sunday morning.

The Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable's Office says it happened around 7:40 a.m., when they received a report about a distressed boater in the Caney Creek area of the lake.

Emergency responders searched for the missing boater until his body was found around 1:30 p.m.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Paul Dean. This is the third drowning on Lake Conroe this year, according to the constable's office.

The Precinct 1 Constables office and San Jacinto River Authority encourages all visitors to Lake Conroe to always wear a personal flotation device (PFD).

