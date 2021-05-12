Conroe Police: Autopsy reveals 11-year-old boy died of carbon monoxide poisoning during winter storm

Police say Christian Pavon died of carbon monoxide poisoning. His family believed he died of hypothermia after their mobile home lost power.

CONROE, Texas — Conroe Police on Wednesday released the autopsy results for an 11-year-old boy who died Feb. 16 during the winter storm.

Christian’s family is suing ERCOT and Entergy for $100 million, alleging gross negligence by the power grid operator and the electricity provider, saying it led to Christian’s death.