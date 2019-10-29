HOUSTON — Get the hot chocolate ready and your little ones bundled up for what is expected to be one of the coldest Halloweens in Houston history.

WEDNESDAY

Expect a muggy morning with fog and rain. As the front sweeps through Texas, our temperatures will drop into the mid-50s by Wednesday night. A significant chance for rain kicks in around noontime Wednesday until about 3 a.m. Thursday.

THURSDAY

Cold temps Thursday

Temps Halloween night will stay in the 40s, with a north wind at 10-15 mph, making it feel like it's in the low 40s to upper 30s on the north side. Brrrrr!

At least clearing skies will keep the rain threat away.

It's all because of a big dip in the jet stream that will open the door to cold air coming in all the way from Alaska.

It's a large winter storm system that will lay down a thick coating of snow across the central plains. Even parts of north Texas will get a few inches of the white stuff. This year, winter and Halloween arrive on the same day.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Sunshine w/ partly cloudy skies return. Daytime highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the 40s. Perfect weekend weather, especially in the daytime. Get outside!

