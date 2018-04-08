TEXAS CITY, Texas – The Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell off a boat near Moses Lake Friday.

Coast Guard officials said a 40-year-old man reportedly fell from a 22-foot recreational vessel. He did not have on a life jacket.

Three other people were on board the boat with him and they say they’re not exactly sure when and where he fell. They said he was near the back of the boat while they were in the front, and when they all turned around he was gone.

The Coast Guard, a helicopter aircrew and the Texas City Fire Department are all searching for the missing man.

This is a developing story. Stay with khou.com for updates.

