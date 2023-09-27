Multiple drug overdoses reported at Cleveland ISD schools

The latest incident happened Wednesday morning and NARCAN had to be used, officials said.

CLEVELAND, Texas — There have been 15 drug-related incidents at Cleveland Independent School District since the start of the school year, according to officials.

The latest incident happened Wednesday morning and NARCAN, which is a medicine used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, had to be used, officials said. It was Cleveland ISD's fourth drug-related incident where NARCAN had to be used, officials said.

Superintendent Stephen McCanless said most of the incidents are happening at Cleveland High School. In fact, since Aug. 8, eight Cleveland High School students required ambulance services for overdoses, the district said.

"Either using them before they get to school or right as they arrive to school, McCanless said.

Though no students died, the district said it's sounding the alarm after some of the overdoses included Percocet pills that may have been laced with fentanyl.

"Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid that can be fatal even in small doses," McCanless wrote in a statement. "Unfortunately, drug dealers have been known to mix fentanyl with other substances, such as counterfeit prescription drugs like Percocet, without the knowledge of the user. These counterfeit pills can be virtually indistinguishable from the real medication, making it difficult to identify the presence of fentanyl."

The district said all of its campuses are stocked with NARCAN and every Cleveland ISD police officer carries the medicine. The district also said it has a drug dog that's on duty every school day.

To combat the crisis, Cleveland ISD said it will also be hosting school assemblies, town hall meetings and class discussions to inform students and parents about the dangers of fentanyl. There are also drug identification courses available that will help parents, teachers and community members identify drug use.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction or misuse, we encourage you to reach out to help," the district said. "There are resources available in our community to provide assistance and support. Please contact your Cleveland ISD school counselor for confidential guidance and information on treatment options."

