A law enforcement officer has died while trying to save lives in the Eastland Complex fire, the Cisco PD said Friday.

An Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputy died while trying to save others from the Eastland Complex fire Thursday, the Cisco Police Department said on social media Friday afternoon.

The Facebook post said, "It is with very heavy hearts that today we learned of the death of one our Eastland County Deputies who put it all on the line last night trying to save people from the horrible fires. Our sister Barbara Fenley will be deeply missed. She was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends and colleagues as they mourn. RIP dear friend, you will be missed."

Fenley's son Jon shared the information about his mother's death on Facebook as well, saying: "I wanna thank everyone for the thoughts and Prayers, and I wanna thank everyone for helping us find mom. Unfortunately with the saddest news my mom has passed away, I just ask that you give us privacy in this moment while we collect our thoughts, I love everyone and I know she loved everyone and she loved the community of Gorman and Eastland County."