HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters in northwest Harris County worked to keep a large house fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

They say a 10-year-old woke up to the sound of the house on fire at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to the 11500 block of Pinole Lane Court and found flames shooting from the second story of the home. Soon the entire home was burning, and firefighters went from offensive mode to defensive mode.

All family members made it out safely, but the family said one of their dogs was still missing overnight.

The Harris County Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

