Neighbor performs CPR on baby rescued from house fire

HOUSTON — A baby is in serious condition in the hospital after being injured in a house fire in northeast Houston Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Initially, emergency crews thought the young boy was having a heart attack when they responded, but according to the family that’s not what happened.

This happened at a home on Antha Street near Lundy Road.

According to the boy’s father, the 1-year-old nearly lost his life in the flames, but he is still alive and his rescue was captured on camera.

Video from a Ring camera showed a neighbor running to the house next door that was on fire. The video shows the neighbor performing CPR on the boy.

Angel Ruiz, the father of 1-year-old Ty, said before the neighbor came out, his son was unconscious, and he too tried to administer CPR.

“I had to get him out. I don’t care what happened to me as long as he got out,” Ruiz said.

He said his family woke up to smoke around 6:30 a.m. There was smoke everywhere and he said when he tried to Ty from the crib, he was pitch black and wasn’t breathing.

“When I picked him up, he was just so unconscious, and we had to call the ambulance and everything. It happened so fast,” Ruiz said,

When the emergency crews arrived, they started treating Ty, while firefighters worked to put out the fire.

According to Ruiz, there were a total of four people in the house. His wife, daughter, and Ty, who he said is in ICU and expected to live.