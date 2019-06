HOUSTON — A child is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in west Houston.

Police and fire departments responded around 7:40 p.m. to reports of a drowning on Fountain View, where a father and his 5-year-old son had been swimming.

The father, according to police, became distracted at some point and the boy was found unresponsive in the pool.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the boy, who was taken to a nearby trauma center.