Toddler struck and killed by vehicle in northwest Harris County, deputy constables say

HOUSTON — A young child was struck and killed Sunday in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, according to deputy constables.

Life Flight was called to the scene, which was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Sugar Tree Court, near Highway 249 and Louetta.

Investigators said the victim is a 3-year-old boy.

It's still unclear what led to the child being hit, and there is no word of any charges being filed at this time.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

