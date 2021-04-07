x
Local News

Toddler struck and killed by vehicle in northwest Harris County, deputy constables say

Investigators said the victim is a 3-year-old boy.

HOUSTON — A young child was struck and killed Sunday in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, according to deputy constables.

Life Flight was called to the scene, which was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Sugar Tree Court, near Highway 249 and Louetta.

It's still unclear what led to the child being hit, and there is no word of any charges being filed at this time.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

