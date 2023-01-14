x
Small child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County, constable says

Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said the child was being evaluated at the scene by Cy-Fair EMS.
Credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A small child was hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Saturday afternoon, according to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

This happened near the Northwest Freeway and Mueschke Road. Herman first tweeted about the incident at 3:26 p.m.

Herman said the child was being evaluated at the scene by Cy-Fair EMS.

At this point, we don't know the extent of the child's injuries or what led to the child being hit.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

