Sheriff: Man in custody, accused of being intoxicated in crash near Baytown that killed 3-year-old

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 40-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were in a GMC Yukon when it crashed into a utility pole in the Baytown area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 40-year-old man was taken into custody and is accused of speeding and being intoxicated when he crashed his SUV into a telephone pole on Sunday, killing a 3-year-old boy.

Deputies said the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road, just north of Baytown proper.

According to officials, the man was speeding westbound when he lost control and crashed a GMC Yukon into a utility pole. Investigators said the man was ejected and sustained minor injuries and the child was pronounced dead inside the SUV.

According to authorities, the toddler was not properly restrained. They also said they assumed the man wasn't wearing his seatbelt since he was ejected from the vehicle. No other passengers were inside the SUV at the time of the crash.

According to officials, the driver claimed that a vehicle pulled out of a driveway on the two-lane road, causing him to lose control and crash. Investigators said they were looking into the claim.

The road was closed while crews worked to clean up and investigate the crash site.

Update: driver is a Hispanic male (40) and toddler is 3. Driver, suspected of being intoxicated, left the roadway, ultimately striking a utility pole. Both were ejected. The adult possibly used the adult seat belt on the toddler, which was not the proper restraint. The

1/2 https://t.co/PcxgE8nzrX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 2, 2023