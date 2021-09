The 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in a pool and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child who was found unresponsive in a Harris County pool Thursday was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the 3-year-old went missing and was found in the pool at 711 Barren Springs Drive, which is just north of the Greenspoint area.

The child was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

