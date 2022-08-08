Sheriff: Deputies shoot and kill suspect in NW Harris County after chase

It started with calls of a drive-by shooting. The suspect then led deputies on a chase, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, then began to fire at them.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Harris County deputies shot and killed a suspect after a chase and reported drive-by shooting in northwest Harris County early this morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units were called out to reports of a drive-by shooting on Cora Street, south of West Mount Houston. Gonzalez says Harris County Precinct 1 deputies found the suspect, and a chase started.

The suspect crashed at Veterans Memorial and the Sam Houston Tollway and took off on foot, reportedly firing shots at the deputies.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 1 deputies shot back, hitting the suspect. That suspect was reported dead at the scene.

At abt 3:20 am, @HCSOTexas units responded to a drive-by shooting at the 11100 blk of Cora. Pct 1 deputies located the possible suspect driving a vehicle and a short pursuit ensued. The driver crashed at Veterans Memorial & Sam Houston Tollway. Preliminary: suspect fled on 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Q4quoFSott — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 8, 2022

No deputies were injured.