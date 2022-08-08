Sheriff: Deputies shoot and kill suspect in NW Harris County after chase

HOUSTON — Harris County deputies shot and killed a suspect after a chase and reported drive-by shooting in northwest Harris County early this morning.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units were called out to reports of a drive-by shooting on Cora Street, south of West Mount Houston. Gonzalez says Harris County Precinct 1 deputies found the suspect, and a chase started.
The suspect crashed at Veterans Memorial and the Sam Houston Tollway and took off on foot, reportedly firing shots at the deputies.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 1 deputies shot back, hitting the suspect. That suspect was reported dead at the scene.
No deputies were injured.
We’re following this breaking story. Stephanie Whitfield will be live from the scene all morning on KHOU 11 Morning News