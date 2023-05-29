Charges dropped against man accused of holding woman captive for years inside trailer in Houston

According to court documents, a grand jury failed to find an indictment against Abraham Segura and returned a no bill.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Charges have been dropped against a Houston man accused of holding a woman captive for years inside a trailer.

In March, Segura was charged with kidnapping after investigators said he abducted a woman and kept her at an undisclosed location where she could not escape. Investigators also accused Segura of threatening to kill the woman.

When KHOU 11 News asked neighbors about Segura, or if they suspected something was going on, they painted a different picture, describing Segura and the woman as a couple.

Neighbors even said they saw the two going out together.