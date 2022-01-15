CenterPoint Energy prepared for possible outages due to strong winds | View outage tracker

Company says gusts could trigger widespread power outages. Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. today.

HOUSTON — Strong wind conditions Saturday could lead to widespread power outages and delays across the Houston area, according to CenterPoint Energy.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. with potential for gusts of up to 45 mph for southeast Texas. Chief Meteorologist David Paul says some gusts have already topped 40 mph locally.

CenterPoint Energy, which is the region's leading electricity provider, says extra crews are currently on standby.

So far, no significant wind-related outages have been confirmed.

In the meantime, we're keeping a close watch on the Center Point Energy outage tracker.

Residents are encouraged to secure any movable outdoor items — such as furniture, trash bins and potted plants — or bring them inside to avoid damage.

Please check back throughout the day for new updates.