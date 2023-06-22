x
HFD: One dead, 6 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning at NW Houston apartment

Firefighters said they found a generator inside the apartment.
HOUSTON — One person died Thursday due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a northwest Houston apartment, according to firefighters. 

Six others were taken to a nearby hospital. Two of them had to be given CPR on scene before they were rushed to the emergency room. 

This happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of W 43rd, near Highway 290, but the Houston Fire Department didn't tweet about it until about 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters said a generator was found inside the apartment but did not say if this was the cause of the carbon monoxide poisoning.

A HAZMAT team responded to the scene.

