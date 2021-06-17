Pct. 1: Cannonball on Caroline? Downtown streets reopen after possible explosive device removed

The HCSO bomb will take the possible cannonball to county gun range to detonate it in a safe environment, a Precinct 1 spokesman said.

HOUSTON — The Harris County bomb squad was called downtown Thursday afternoon when construction workers made an unexpected discovery.

It appears to be a cannonball or some other "explosive device," Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen said.

A spokesman said it appeared to have some sort of charge so a bomb detection crew and bomb-sniffing dog were brought in.

They couldn't tell if it's active with an X-ray machine so they decided to get it out of there.

"Out of an abundance of caution, they're going to take it to a county gun range and they're going to detonate it in a safe environment," the spokesman said.

Caroline at Preston were closed while they removed the device.

Two floors at the nearby Juvenile Justice Center were briefly evacuated.

Rosen said it's estimated to weigh at least 80 pounds.

— Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 17, 2021

He said the workers found it about 18 feet underground and used a crane to bring it up and sit it on a table.

Once it's detonated, the device will be turned over to the local historical society so they can take a look. They said other cannonballs were found in the area about 30 years ago.

The crew was in the process of repairing a steam line to heat water in Harris county buildings.

— Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 17, 2021

Cannonball estimated to weigh 80+ lbs. Discovery made underneath Caroline Street (approximately where you see the construction workers standing in first pic) during Harris County construction project. 18' down, 18' from curb. #hounews pic.twitter.com/tG64yy7SIP — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 17, 2021