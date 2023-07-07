HCSO: Two unrestrained children in critical condition after wreck in N. Harris County

According to sheriff’s deputies, the children, ages 3 and 5, were not in car seats.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver in a Camaro slammed into a Mini Cooper that entered an intersection with a grandmother and two children inside Thursday night in north Harris County, the sheriff said.

This happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Airline Drive just south of West Road.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the children, ages 3 and 5, were not in car seats. All three are in critical, but stable condition.

Deputies do not believe the driver of the Camaro had been drinking before the crash. The cause is now under investigation.