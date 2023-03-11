x
United Airlines flight from Guatemala diverted to IAH for 'technical issue,' airport spokesperson says

A spokesperson for the airport told KHOU 11 there was a medical call when the flight landed. It's unclear what led to the diversion at this time.
HOUSTON — A United Airlines flight from Guatemala headed to Chicago was diverted to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Saturday due to a technical issue, an airport spokesperson told KHOU 11.

United Airlines posted the following message on the flight's status page regarding the diversion:

"We diverted to Houston this evening so our team can address an unexpected crew-related matter. We're sorry for any inconvenience, and we'll keep you updated as we get more information."

The flight was initially headed to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

United Airlines has since updated its message on the flight's status page:

"To get you on your way, we've assigned your flight a new crew member that we're expecting to arrive in time for an 8:00 p.m. departure. We greatly appreciate your continued patience throughout this experience."

