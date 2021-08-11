Astroworld victim Brianna Rodriguez to be remembered at vigil this evening

Those attending are encouraged to wear pink and white in the 16-year-old's honor.

HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held Wednesday evening for Brianna Rodriguez, the 16-year-old who was among those that died during at the Astroworld Festival.

Brianna Rodriguez was a junior at Heights High School in Houston ISD. She was one of the youngest of eight victims killed in the crowd surge at the event Friday night.

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on the Heights High School track. Any student is welcome and encouraged to wear pink and white in her honor.

Organizers will also have hoodies in honor of Brianna on sale for $25 with a portion of the proceeds going to her family.

Brianna's family isn't up to talking publicly just yet but they shared a brief post about her on a GoFundMe account.

"Gone from our sites, but never from our hearts. It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez. Brianna was one of the victims from the Astroworld event. She was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior at Heights HS in Houston TX. Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates."

Brianna performed with the dance team at Heights High School and was a member of the band.

"Brianna was someone who performed with the band and was someone who could always make anyone smile," the band tweeted.

Her classmates wore pink in the teen's honor on Monday and pink ribbons were tied around trees on campus.

"I was definitely crying over the weekend just thinking about why it had to be her specifically, it was just 8 people and she had to be on of them, so yeah," Denise Zavala, a senior at Heights said. "I was just heartbroken, and I'm hoping that we can create a show of support and not remember with pain but rather with a cheerful attitude."

Officials at the HISD school say grief counselors will be available for students and staff for as long as they're needed and urged students to go to the library if they need to talk.